Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €73.00 by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €73.00 ($85.88) target price from Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.94% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.94 ($75.22).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €57.85 and a 200-day moving average of €54.82.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

