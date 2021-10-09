Dharmesh Shah Sells 9,327 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
HubSpot stock opened at $679.87 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $736.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $673.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.91.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.