Dharmesh Shah Sells 9,327 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HubSpot stock opened at $679.87 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $736.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $673.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 102.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.91.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

