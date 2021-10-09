dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $16.40 million and approximately $973,477.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00228956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00101662 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,440,082 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

