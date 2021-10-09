Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Trading Down 3.4%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 8,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,180,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSX shares. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $512.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

