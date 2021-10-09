DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $136.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates as well as improved year over year. The results gained from customer demand across all categories and enhanced omni-channel capabilities. Same-store sales benefited from rise in average ticket and higher transactions. Strength in hardlines, apparel and footwear also remained key drivers. In addition to strong sales, the bottom line gained from gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. As a result, management raised the fiscal 2021 guidance. Its store expansion initiatives bode well. However, it incurred COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, in the quarter under review.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

