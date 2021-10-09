Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 61,300 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.08% of BOK Financial worth $124,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOKF opened at $93.31 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

