Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $123.31 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $123,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $299.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.42. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $301.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

