Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,969 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $126,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 54,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,214,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

