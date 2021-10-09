Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,169 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $120,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

