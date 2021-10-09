Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.06

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.06 and traded as low as C$7.93. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.94, with a volume of 152,332 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.75 million and a PE ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.10.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

