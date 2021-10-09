DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $55.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLO shares. started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.82.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $87,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

