Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Update

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 533,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE PLOW opened at $37.82 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 104.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.