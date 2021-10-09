DubaiCoin Price Up 1,027.6% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050536 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00024793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006423 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

