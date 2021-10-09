Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Up 18.0% in September

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 172,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 747.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 291,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.