Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Up 8.6%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.76 and last traded at $153.60. Approximately 2,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 304,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.04.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

