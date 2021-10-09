Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.90.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$39.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.68. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$19.42 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.39.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -7.77%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

