Earnbase 1-Day Volume Hits $3,041.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00009074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Earnbase has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Earnbase has a market cap of $606,152.30 and $3,041.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00139044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00090180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,822.06 or 0.99686310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.57 or 0.06450771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

