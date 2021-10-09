Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,969 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $45,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $101.52 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

