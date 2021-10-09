Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 299,193 shares.The stock last traded at $48.13 and had previously closed at $48.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

