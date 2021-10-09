Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Shares Up 0.2%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.51. 10,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 339,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

