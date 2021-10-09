Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Alan J. Russell Sells 2,108 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,007.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.