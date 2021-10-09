Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Alan J. Russell Sells 2,108 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,007.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,003 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 127,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

