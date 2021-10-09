Einsteinium Market Capitalization Tops $10.84 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $10.84 million and $188,180.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00328761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000797 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,047,108 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

