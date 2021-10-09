Elamachain Trading Up 11% Over Last Week (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Elamachain has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $848,166.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elamachain has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00231875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101987 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,192,740 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

