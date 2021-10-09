Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

