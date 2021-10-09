Elitium Price Reaches $4.20 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Elitium has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $117.11 million and $704,268.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00007595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00229829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00102111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

