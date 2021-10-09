Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH opened at $157.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.05 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.11.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.