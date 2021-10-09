Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $206.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

