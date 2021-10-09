Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 482 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

NYSE:TRV opened at $157.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $109.62 and a one year high of $163.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.79.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

