Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 627 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average is $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

