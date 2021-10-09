Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 999 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,187,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

