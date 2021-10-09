Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Hold Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Embraer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.44.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 376.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 264,736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

