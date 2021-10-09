Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.19

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.19 and traded as low as $30.36. Empire shares last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMLAF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

