Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading Down 0.6%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.26 and last traded at $71.38. Approximately 410,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 482,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.79.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 292.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

