Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $372.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce sales of $372.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.91 million and the lowest is $352.16 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $403.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 579,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after buying an additional 483,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,610,000 after buying an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the period.

ECPG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.41. 115,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

