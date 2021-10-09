Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $372.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce sales of $372.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.91 million and the lowest is $352.16 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $403.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.34 EPS.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 579,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after buying an additional 483,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,610,000 after buying an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the period.
ECPG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.41. 115,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $50.94.
Encore Capital Group Company Profile
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Story: Forex
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.