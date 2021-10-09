EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $55,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENLC. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 2,134,828 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after buying an additional 1,353,996 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 628,792 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

