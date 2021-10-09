EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

