Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 1,544,759 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 838.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544,759 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $143,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after buying an additional 10,852,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 885.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,554,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,487,000 after buying an additional 7,686,330 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

