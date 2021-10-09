Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 46,975 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of The Kraft Heinz worth $63,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 34.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.