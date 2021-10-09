Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $109,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Republic Services by 825.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.