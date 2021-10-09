Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 267,418 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267,418 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $76,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 73.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 45.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 233.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $78.60 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.