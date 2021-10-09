Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 690,249 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,430,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 690,249 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Apple worth $2,250,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

