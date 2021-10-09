Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.