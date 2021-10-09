Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharma-Bio Serv in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $1.06 on Friday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.20.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

