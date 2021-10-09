Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $423.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $11.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

Shares of COST stock opened at $451.85 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.47. The company has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

