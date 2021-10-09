Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

