Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.25% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 279.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $248,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.59 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELOX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

