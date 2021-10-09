Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 47,984 Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 52.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ENOB stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

