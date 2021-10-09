Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.11% of TFF Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,565,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215,682 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 145,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFFP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $7.01 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $177.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

