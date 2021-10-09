Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 2,600 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 93.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 218,853 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

