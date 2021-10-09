Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $9,442,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ACLS opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

